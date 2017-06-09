Summer reading program for kids and adults kicks off

Easton Public Library’s Summer Reading program kicks off on Tuesday, June 20, with activities and events for patrons of all ages, all summer long, till Aug. 18.

The theme of this year’s Summer Reading program is “Build a Better World.” The kickoff program, for children, featuring Comic Mime Robert Rivest and his “Taking Care of the Earth and Each Other with Kindness” show, will be on Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

VolunTEENS will be on hand at the library to help enroll readers of all ages, talk about the books that have been read, and to award prizes June 20 through Aug. 17. Patrons can also enroll and log their books online, on the Summer Reading page on the website.

Teens interested in volunteering for the summer can sign up online by June 14.

Adult readers can enter a raffle by listing a book they have read and making a short comment about the book on a slip of paper. Reading lists for children and adults are available at the library and online.

Adult Summer Reading kicks off with Paper Quilling on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m.

Local artist Joni Kolar will teach participants how to coil narrow strips of paper to create designs. They will work on a simple project they can complete at home.

To register for Paper Quilling, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]