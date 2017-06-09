Kennedy Center visits Easton EMS

The rain slicker-clad group of visitors filed into the back of one of the Easton Volunteer Emergency Service’s two ambulances to learn more in-depth about its ins and outs.

Although it was a rainy day, the energy in the garage was bright, and the room was full of eager learners. They came prepared with questions about what to do in all kinds of situations, anywhere from taking a rough fall to suffering from a gunshot wound.

The group from the Kennedy Center in Trumbull stopped by the Easton EMS building on Sport Hill Road June 6 for a luncheon and hands-on tour of the facilities.

The success of the tour was evident midway through; people who had been hesitant to volunteer in the beginning were soon asking to be strapped into one of the stretchers or have their vital signs taken.

The Kennedy Center provides services, vocational opportunities, and programs to individuals with disabilities in Easton and throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Because an ambulance presence is occasionally necessary at the center, the goal of the visit was to familiarize the individuals with the equipment and procedures so that they are not afraid if they encounter them in the future.

“I’m going to show you everything so you have nothing to worry about,” said Peter Fiore, Easton emergency medical technician, who led the morning’s events. Fiore’s wife works at the Kennedy Center.

From oxygen masks to trying on neck braces — and even to a test-ride in a stretcher — Fiore gave the visitors the full experience of what kinds of things they might be confronted with in a medical emergency.

The visitors took a break from consuming information and instead consumed a much-needed lunch at tables that had been set up for them by the EMTs. The group was all smiles.

“Now you know: if you have to come into an ambulance, it’s not a scary place,” said Fiore.

The visit was a pilot program, but Fiore would like to have visits like this one once a month if possible. He has plans for new programs, initiatives, and future visits, as well as the desire to open the picnic area in the backyard of the EMS to other groups in the community that would like to visit.

Tyler Dietrich, community experience manager at the Kennedy Center, said he will absolutely be coming back to the Easton EMS. He called the visit a “perfect opportunity for them to come here and see the ambulances and what EMTs do.”

He added that in the future, they will be familiar with EMT processes and practices if they see their friends entering an ambulance.

The visitors learned valuable information and are now more inclined to have a positive association with emergency vehicles, equipment, and personnel. Fiore was overjoyed to be able to give back to the community with just a few hours out of his morning.

“I thought it was perfect. I definitely want to get more individuals from my group here,” said Dietrich.