A tough field of competitors awaited the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team at the state Class M tournament.

The Falcons sent four singles and six doubles players to the competition over the four-day competition last week, held mainly at the Yale Tennis Center. Only two would make it past the second round.

Defending champ Weston won its fourth straight title with 32 points. Avon was runner-up with 19 and East Lyme took third with 14.

Two of Barlow’s singles players won their first-round matches. Noah Sobel swept Lyman Hall’s Corey Flynn 6-0, 6-0, but then lost 0-6, 3-6 to fifth-seeded Arjun Chandra-Mohanty of Avon.

Jesse Hubicki also won his first match, 6-2, 6-2 against Wilcox Tech’s Elias Henry, but then lost 3-6, 4-6 to 15th-seeded Rich Flandreau of New Fairfield.

Also completing in the singles bracket, Jake Bernard lost 3-6, 0-6 to East Lyme’s Ashish Joshi and Eren Snover was defeated by Avon’s Yefim Gorodnitskiy 2-6, 0-6.

Doubles players Matt Lucido and James Fleming were the only seeded Barlow players. Ranked eighth, they received a bye in the first round, then defeated Brookfield’s Joe Abraham and Jarrett Sutula 6-4, 6-4.

Lucido and Fleming had a close second set in a 6-1, 7-5 win over Wolcott’s Alex Hale and Jackson Yost, the ninth seed. Their run ended in the quarterfinals with a 6-7 (6-8), 0-6 loss to top-seeded, eventual champs Reid Brostoff and Jesse Kallins of Weston.

James Bebon and Trevor Feltman teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win over New Fairfield’s Mike Iadaraola in Mitchell Kindred, but were on the losing side of those same scores against fourth-seeded Davon Chen and Eric Gu of East Lyme.

Kevin Valenti and Alex Klein Wassink won their first match 6-2, 6-0 over Lyman Hall’s Kyle Bonet and Guy Fenn. They finished with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to third-seeded Cameron Edgar and James Hastings of Weston.