Continuing its longest-ever run in the state tournament, the tenth-seeded Joel Barlow High softball team defeated defending champ and 11-seeded Fitch 6-5 in the Class L semifinals on Thursday, June 8, in West Haven. Barlow advances to the championship for the first time.

Barlow, the 10th seed, rallied three times to tie the score. It went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning but fell behind 3-1 in the top of the third before scoring two runs in the third.

Fitch scored one run in the fourth and sixth frames with the Falcons responding each time. Kristen Acocella blasted a liner over the center field fence for a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5. Later in the inning, Taylor Macchia lined a single to center to score Briana Marcelino with the eventual game-winner.

Acocella went three for four with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Sabrina Lalor and Caitlin Boudiette each went two for three with an RBI and a run scored. Marcelino went one for three with two runs.

Claire McCann teamed with reliever and winning pitcher Caitlin Colangelo (12-3) to space 10 hits in helping Barlow (19-7). The former pitched three innings, surrendering three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk. The latter went four innings with two runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts.

Barlow will play fourth-seeded Torrington, which defeated Pomperaug 5-1 in the other semifinal game, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Haven High.