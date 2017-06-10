Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, June 12

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grade join us to discuss The Fourteenth Goldfish, by Jennifer L. Holm. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, June 13

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights (high school students). Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

Wednesday, June 14

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights (high school students). Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 15

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights (high school students). Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik.

Friday, June 16

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Crafternoon: Blackout Poetry (Grades 4-8). Join us as we make blackout poetry.

We provide the pages, you make the poems. Registration is suggested.