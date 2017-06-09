Easton Courier

Obituary: David D. Morgans, formerly of Easton

By Easton Courier on June 9, 2017 in Obituaries

David D. Morgans, formerly of Easton, died May 27, in Ashburn, Va.

Survived by his wife, Jean of Ashburn, Va., sons, David, Gary, Dean, and Dale, daughter, Pamela Dister, sister, Diane Achtel of Chicago, Ill., 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial of his life will be held at Cinzano’s, 1920 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield on June 24, at 11:30 a.m.

As a long time member of the Easton Historical Society, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Easton Historical Society.

