Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find summer programs and camps, available for online registration, on the website at eastonrec.com.Summer programs and camps are available for online registration. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Aspetuck Wildcats Flag Football Camp

The Aspetuck Wildcats will be hosting three weeks of Flag Football Camp at Vets Field in Easton. The camp will teach the rules of football and playing the game without contact. Players will compete in throwing, punting and receiving. Come join former players and current coaches of the organization who will be the counselors.

Each player will receive a football and camp tee shirt. Beverages will also be provided. The camp will be available for three weeks for boys and girls ages 6 to 12, from 9 to noon, and each week will be limited to a maximum 20 players. Dates: Week 1, June 26 to June 30; Week 2, July 10 to July 14; Week 3, July 17 to July 21.

Best of CT Baseball Camp

Best of CT Baseball Camp is the perfect camp for serious baseball players looking to improve their skills. The camp will be held at Easton Country Day Field, from 9 to noon for children ages 8 to 12.

Players will get instruction in the following areas of skill: hitting, fielding, proper throwing mechanics, small group and individual instruction, team practices, team play and self-esteem building. Bring your baseball glove, bat, peanut free snack and water bottle (all labeled). Dates: Week 1: June 26 to June 30 and Week 2: July 24 to July 28.

Arts & Crafts Camp

Outdoors Crafty Kids Arts & Crafts Camp (*With option to stay at Sunshine Day Camp till 2 p.m. or 5 p.m.) will be held Monday through Friday, June 26 to June 30, from 9:15 to 12:15 for children in kindergarten through grade five at Aspetuck Park (behind the snack shack).

Projects to be crafted will include but are not limited to beadwork, painting and tie-dye. Students should wear play clothes and bring a snack to camp daily. Friday will be tie-dye day so bring white cotton T-shirts, socks, pillowcases, etc. Drop off is behind the snack shack at Aspetuck Park. In case of rain camp will be held at Samuel Staples Elementary School in classroom 160.

First child, $99; second child, $75 (discount is taken automatically).

*Option for Sunshine Day Camp & Tree House. Children can stay at Easton Sunshine Day Camp until 2 p.m. at a discounted rate of $60/week or $72/week including lunch bunch. Tree House (2 to 5 p.m.) is an additional $60/week. Call to register for additional Sunshine Camp discount.

Junior Tennis Camp

The camp runs Monday through Thursday, from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. for kindergarten through grade six at the Helen Keller courts. Week 1: June 26 to June 29; Week 2: July 24 to July 27; Week 3: July 31 to Aug 3. Max of four children per court; max of 16 children for four courts.

Camp is divided by grade and ability level.