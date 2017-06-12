Easton Connects with Kindness holds June pet supply drive

Karen Mickley-Gomez adopted her first dog from the Connecticut Humane Society in Westport In 1998.

“The shelter staff were outstanding, the dog exactly every bit as lovely as they’d promised,” she said.

Like nearly all no-kill shelters, they are chronically underfunded and undersupplied. Many Eastonites are animal lovers, so she thought that the community could do a donation drive this month to help the local shelter.

Pam Gupta, Easton Connects with Kindness founder, agreed. The pet supply drive is the kindness committee’s June project.

The Connecticut Humane Society has a wish list on its website, and here are some of the types of items it most needs: Food bowls, pet beds, soft blankets or towels, unopened or unexpired dog or cat food (dry or canned), dog treats, jars of peanut butter and cat litter.

Contributors can drop off new or lightly used but clean pet supplies in the designated bin at 60 High Ridge Road, Easton. Volunteers on June 24 and 25 will pick up supplies from Easton donors who prefer a pickup to dropping off items.

Email [email protected] if you would like a donation picked up or if you have any questions. Not sure what to donate? Connecticut Humane Society has guidelines listed on its website: cthumane.org/