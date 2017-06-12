THS class of 1977 40th reunion June 24

The Trumbull High School class of 1977 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, June 24, from noon-7 p.m., at the pavilion at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, rain or shine.

There will be ’70s era music provided by a dj, as well as a special performance by class of ’77 member Ron Gonsalves and his touring band, In Therapy. Food will be deli-style platters, chips, salad and bottled water; glass bottles are not allowed into the park but feel free to bring cans or boxed wine, as well as a dessert.

Family and significant others are welcome.

The cost is $25 per person; you can pay onsite or make checks payable to

Bill Tilt and send to 53 Wildwood Drive, Trumbull 06611. Spread the

word and come out and catch up with your classmates.