Easton Courier

THS class of 1977 40th reunion June 24

By Julie Miller on June 12, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High School class of 1977 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, June 24, from noon-7 p.m., at the pavilion at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, rain or shine.

There will be ’70s era music provided by a dj, as well as a special performance by class of ’77 member Ron Gonsalves  and his touring band, In Therapy. Food will be deli-style platters, chips, salad and bottled water; glass bottles are not allowed into the park but feel free to bring cans or boxed wine, as well as a dessert.

Family and significant others are welcome.

The cost is $25 per person; you can pay onsite or make checks payable to

Bill Tilt and send to 53 Wildwood Drive, Trumbull 06611. Spread the

word and come out and catch up with your classmates.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post CHESLA offers student loans at 4.95% loan rate
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress