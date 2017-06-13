VIDEO: Bench unveiled at Easton Dog Park

Adam Boczar wanted to make a difference and leave a lasting impact with his choice of an Eagle Scout project. Coming from a family of dog lovers, he zeroed in on the Easton Dog Park as a good place to focus his efforts.

“When I would mention the dog park to people, not too many seemed to know about it,” he said.

Adam, 16, decided to build a bench to to raise awareness for the dog park, which opened in 2015 on the campus of Helen Keller Middle School on Sport Hill Road.

His goal was to provide a comfortable place for dog owners to sit and chat as they watch their dogs run and play.

That’s exactly what they did June 8 for the bench’s unveiling. Bernadette Coughlin and Suki, a Shiba Inu; Sue Dellenbaugh and Pepper, a beagle, and Ali McNicol and Cosmos, a Pyrenees and Bernese mix, were among the park’s regulars who turned out for the occasion and gave the bench an enthusiastic thumbs up.

“We let others know when we are going to the park through through Whatsapp,” Coughlin said. “The dogs don’t like to be here by themselves.”

“They like to run with their friends, just like kids,” McNichol said.

They arrived at the park around 5 p.m. and were soon joined by other people and pets, many of them regulars. The people were of all ages as were their pets, who came in many shapes and sizes.

Since Adam didn’t have a lot of familiarity with woodworking before starting the project, he consulted with a skilled craftsman, who is a friend of his father, David Boczar. The friend helped him plan the bench and get the work started with specialized equipment, including circular saws and measuring tools.

The work started off-site and was completed at the dog park with the help of Adam’s parents and other Troop 66 scouts,

The large and sturdy bench has plastic legs and many coats of sealant to protect it from the elements. Movable, it also has a chain to guard against theft, Adam said.

A rising senior at Joel Barlow High School, Adam still has more work to do to earn his Eagle Scout award. He was second in command of Troop 66 this past year and will be first in command in the upcoming school year. In addition to the project and leadership roles, he must complete a community service project and about 22 merit badges to fulfill the requirements.

Although Scouting consumers a good deal of his time, Adam also participates in the Sikorsky Challenge, Jazz Band and Police Explorers and looks forward to volunteering at the upcoming Fireman’s Carnival in early August.