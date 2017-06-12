Easton Courier

Sewage backup clears Easton Town Hall

By Brad Durrell on June 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

A septic pumping company was called in during the early evening to pump out the Town Hall septic tank. Later, a cleanup company was called to clean up the mess inside. — Brad Durrell photo

A septic pumping company was called in during the early evening to pump out the Town Hall septic tank. Later, a cleanup company was called to clean up the mess inside. — Brad Durrell photo

A sewage backup in Easton Town Hall was being cleaned up Monday night by an outside contractor.

Police Chief Adam Dunsby and Police Chief Tim Shaw were on-scene as of about 9 p.m., as well as Easton firefighters.

It’s uncertain if town offices might be closed on Tuesday due to the problem. A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting ended early due to odor issues.

Shaw said he expects some police personnel to remain in the building Tuesday and the 9-1-1 dispatch center to stay operational, but patrol officers will work out of the Easton firehouse as an alternative location.

“It won’t affect our day-today operations,” he said.

“It is the septic, with flooding in the back hall,” Dunsby said between trips in and out of the building with staff, holding a dust mask in one hand. “We’re going to take care of it.”

Town Hall houses the police department, including the dispatch center, as well as most municipal offices.

Fire trucks are stationed outside Easton Town Hall on Monday night due to a sewage backup inside the building. — Brad Durrell photo

Fire trucks are stationed outside Easton Town Hall on Monday night due to a sewage backup inside the building. — Brad Durrell photo

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post THS class of 1977 40th reunion June 24
About author
Brad Durrell

Brad Durrell


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress