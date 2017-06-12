Sewage backup clears Easton Town Hall

A sewage backup in Easton Town Hall was being cleaned up Monday night by an outside contractor.

Police Chief Adam Dunsby and Police Chief Tim Shaw were on-scene as of about 9 p.m., as well as Easton firefighters.

It’s uncertain if town offices might be closed on Tuesday due to the problem. A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting ended early due to odor issues.

Shaw said he expects some police personnel to remain in the building Tuesday and the 9-1-1 dispatch center to stay operational, but patrol officers will work out of the Easton firehouse as an alternative location.

“It won’t affect our day-today operations,” he said.

“It is the septic, with flooding in the back hall,” Dunsby said between trips in and out of the building with staff, holding a dust mask in one hand. “We’re going to take care of it.”

Town Hall houses the police department, including the dispatch center, as well as most municipal offices.