Easton Town Hall opens Tuesday after sewage overflow

Open doors and at least one large fan were being used to remove sewage odor from inside Easton Town Hall on Monday night, following a septic backup.

Personnel from an outside contractor, disaster cleaning firm JP Maguire Associates of Waterbury, were inside cleaning up the overflow material.

“Town hall is open,”First Selectman Adam Dunsby said Tuesday morning. “The police have limited use of downstairs. J.P. McGuire Company is handling the clean up.”

Police Chief Tim Shaw said he was “working on it” and would comment later.

Dunsby and Shaw were at the scene Monday night, going in and out of the building to determine how to handle the problem. They were joined by fire personnel.

There had been some uncertainty on whether town offices on the main floor would be open Tuesday, but Dunsby said it’s likely they would, based on the status of cleanup operations as of about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. And indeed they are open.

“It is the septic, with flooding in the back hall,” Dunsby said Monday night between trips in and out of Town Hall, holding a dust mask in one hand. “We’re going to take care of it.”

The building’s bottom floor houses the Easton Police Department, where the overflow appears to have occurred. This includes the 9-1-1 dispatch center.

Shaw said he expects some police personnel to remain in the building Tuesday and the 9-1-1 call center to stay operational, but patrol officers will begin working out of the Easton firehouse as an alternative location. He said he asked police officers on duty to remove as much of their equipment as practical from inside the building for now, in case the problem becomes more serious.

“It won’t affect our day-today operations,” said Shaw, adding any prisoners taken into custody would be taken to an out-of-town police headquarters.

Dunsby also emphasized that the 9-1-1 center was “operating as normal” as of Monday evening. The 9-1-1 center handles calls for police, fire and medical assistance.

Cause unknown

The cause of the septic backup problem is uncertain. It is believed the Town Hall septic tank connects to a leach field near the former Staples School building, with a pumping system used to move material uphill toward the leach field.

Town Hall has multiple bathrooms on both floors, and also has sinks and other drains where water regularly flows into the septic system.

Septic systems need to be pumped out on a regular basis, perhaps every few years depending on tank size and use. Problems also can occur with inside plumbing, outdoor piping, leach fields, and pump systems connecting to the leach field when not a gravity-based system.

As of Monday evening, town officials at the scene said they didn’t know if there had been any issues involving repairs or maintenance with the Town Hall septic system in the recent past.

“We’ll wait for experts to come and figure it out,” Shaw said.

Foul odors

When a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting began at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, bathrooms on the main floor had signs stating they were “out of order” and directing people to use the library restrooms across the street in an emergency.

The P&Z meeting later ended early, at about 9 p.m., due to increasing problems with foul odors. During the meeting, firefighters had informed P&Z members and other attendees about the problem downstairs.

A local septic pumping company truck could be seen outside the window during the meeting, with a wide hose going toward the building. It’s presumed the truck was pumping out the building’s septic tank.

Firefighters also responded earlier, with a few fire trucks parked in front of Town Hall on Morehouse Road. Some fire personnel were still at the scene later in the evening.

“We provided ventilation and metered the building,” Easton firefighter Mike Ohradan explained. He said testing showed no toxic issues existed inside at the time. “It was all good,” Ohradan said.

Town Hall houses the police department, including the 9-1-1 center and prisoner holding cells, on the lower floor and most municipal offices on the main floor.

The Easton Public Library, located just across the street, has bathrooms that town and police staff as well as Town Hall visitors could use.

— Nancy Doniger, Easton Courier editor, contributed to this report.