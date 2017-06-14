Police log: Solicitors, roaming dogs, trespassing

Solicitors selling books

Solicitors selling books were two of the suspicious persons calls the Easton Police Department responded to over the past week. Currently, there are no active solicitor permits issued in the Town of Easton, police said.

Roaming dogs complaint

Police received a complaint from a Maple Road resident that a neighbor’s animals were roaming in the caller’s yard and leaving feces. The neighbor told police that they would secure a fence area so it doesn’t happen again and will clean up their neighbor’s yard.

Simple trespass infractions

Police issued simple trespass infractions to three individuals June 3 at Union Cemetery. Police issued simple trespass infractions to three individuals fishing at the reservoir on June 7.

Statistics

The Easton Police Department responded to the following number of calls during the week of June 2 through June 8:

Total calls — 202

Accidents — 1

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 17

Animal control — 17

Assist other department — 1

Fire calls — 4

Noise — 4

Scams — 2

Suspicious activity — 3

Suspicious person — 5

Suspicious motor vehicle — 6

Total motor vehicle stops — 29

Infractions/misdemeanor — 5

Written warnings — 22

Verbal warnings — 2