Easton teen earns highest award in Girl Scouting

Girl Scout Catarina Goncalves of Easton has earned her Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

The Girl Scout Gold Award requires Girl Scouts in grades nine through 12 to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team, and making a sustainable impact in the community.

A Gold Award recipient’s accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart as a community leader. Nationally, only 6% of older Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut honored the 71 Girl Scouts in Connecticut who have achieved this honor on Sunday, June 4.

Catarina tackled the technology gap seen in senior citizens by implementing individualized tutoring sessions at her local senior center. Catarina and a group of volunteer tutors sat down with people at the senior center and helped them with specific problems they had when it came to using their own devices.

She made binders with information packets for the seniors to follow and also put that information and other materials on her own website. Catarina’s binders will continue to be updated by volunteers at her high school and local Girl Scouts who will continue to hold tutoring sessions at the senior center.

“I am beyond proud of our Girl Scouts as we celebrate another century of young women taking the lead and making a sustainable change in our communities,” said Mary Barneby, CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “By earning the Gold Award, Girl Scouts set themselves apart as top achievers, and are incredible go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders. I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish in the future!”

For more information about the Gold Award or how to become a Gold Award volunteer or mentor, visit gsofct.org.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut

More than 47,000 members strong – nearly 32,000 girls and over 15,000 adults – Girl Scouts of Connecticut believe that every girl can change the world.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut is part of a sisterhood, 2.6 million strong, around the globe — 1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.

The journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Ga., Low organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, the organization has honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gsofct.org.