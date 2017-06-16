Murphy: Secret GOP health care bill ‘a fraud’

During a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on “The Cost of Prescription Drugs: How the Drug Delivery System Affects What Patients Pay”, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) berated Congressional Republicans for secretly trying to force a health care repeal bill through Congress without hearings, amendments, or debate.

Last month, the nonpartisan CBO released an updated analysis of Trumpcare, making clear that the bill would raise costs and worsen care to pay for huge tax cuts for the wealthy, according to Murphy.

“If there is a massive falloff of the number of people who have insurance, then nobody can afford the drugs that we’re talking about here today,” he said. “I think this is a really interesting discussion, but I think it’s totally irrelevant to the most important discussion that’s happening right now, which is not in this committee.

“It’s not anywhere that the American public can see. It’s behind closed doors where there are a certain number of Republican senators that are perpetuating a fraud on the American public.”

Murphy said that it is a fraud to take insurance from middle class folks, folks who might be struggling in this country, so that you can muster up enough money to hand another big tax break to people who do not need it.

“I hope eventually we can sit down and have a conversation about drug pricing that is meaningful and relevant, but this isn’t. This is just a distraction from what the real story is, which is this committee becoming irrelevant as a secret process unfolds to radically change one sixth of the American economy.”

Earlier this year, Murphy led 17 senators in demanding that Senate Republican leadership conduct an equally transparent and thorough deliberative process on Trumpcare as was conducted in drafting and passing the Affordable Care Act in 2009.

The senators contrasted the dozens of bipartisan meetings and hearings, and more than 160 hours of floor debate, with the unprecedented steps that Congressional Republicans are currently taking to force Trumpcare through Congress.