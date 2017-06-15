The season was not yet finished for a few members of the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team.

As a team the Falcons ended the season in the quarterfinals of the state Class M tournament. A few of their players, however, went on to qualify and compete in the State Open.

They had two singles players and two doubles teams head to the Yale Tennis Center last week. The competition was fierce, however, as only two would get past the third round.

Barlow managed several wins. Cally Higgins earned one in the singles bracket, defeating Killingly’s Abby Laseter 8-2 in a pro-set in the opening round. She then faced 11th-ranked Natalie Ivanov of Wilton in the first round, losing 8-0.

Also playing singles, Maddy Massey started the tournament with an 8-1 win over Old Saybrook’s Sarah Rothman in the first round. She then got swept 8-0 by eighth-ranked Julia Migliorini of North Haven.

Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban teamed up to form a doubles team. They had an easy win in the opening round, coming by default over Shelton’s Victoria Kostour and Zoe Rogers. They then had a tough draw in the opening round, getting shut out 8-0 by second-ranked and eventual runner-up Devon Yaghmaie and Taylor Yaghmaie of Stamford.

The senior duo of EllieAnn Lesko and Sydney Higgins once again teamed up for what would be their final high school competition. the first round featured a close contest, as they held on for a 9-7 win over New Fairfield’s Ilirijana Racaj and Natalie Velez.

They had an easier time against 16th-seeded Trisha Brady and Brianna Arnold of Jonathan Law, winning 8-1. Their season ended in the third round as they fell 6-1, 6-0 to top-ranked and eventual champs Megan Brown and Kristin Butler of Staples.