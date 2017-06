This weekend the Monroe Congregational Church will be hosting the 46th annual Strawberry Festival on the Monroe Green.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 18. The festival will feature freshly picked strawberries served in strawberry shortcake, whole berry pies, smoothies and chocolate dipped creations, and strawberry jams. The church will also have “special strawberry souvenir items.”

For more information about the festival visit www.mcc-ucc.org.