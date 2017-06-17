Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Basketball camps

Choose from three basketball camps for a range of ages and skill levels! Skill Development Basketball Camp, running from July 17 to 21 for ages 7 to 13, teaches players ball handling, dribbling, passing, one-on-one moves, rebounding, defense, shooting and team play.

Basketball For Beginners Camp, running from July 31 through August for ages 5 to 7, teaches the FUNdamentals of basketball and will be taught in a format that promotes physical activity and the introduction of basketball. Drills will be age appropriate and build skills at a beginners level. Pack a snack. Lunch not included.

Well Rounded Player basketball Clinic, running from July 31 to Aug. 4 is for ages 8 to 13. Players who want and need to learn more of the total game concept will receive instruction to prepare them for the next level. Positions will be defined for players in order for them to better understand offensive and defensive schemes. Both drills and games will be used to teach these concepts throughout the week.

Marcy’s tennis camp

Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. It emphasizes fun, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and most importantly, sportsmanship.

No matter the skill level of the child, he or she will learn the correct way to hit shots, move on the court and observe the rules of the game. The children also get an hour of physical and mental exercise as they learn the sport of tennis.

ECC Tennis Camp takes place on the ECC’s air conditioning indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12.

Explorer Camp

Explorer Camp revolves around a range of topics designed to challenge, absorb and enrich each camper. The camp is designed for boys and girls, ages 6-1/2 to 12 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will be divided into groups according to age and enrollment.

Wanderers and Little Leader Camps

This group is especially designed to meet the needs of younger children with a half-day camp option. Counselors for this program are experienced preschool teachers/aides, so the children continue learning and exploring all summer long. Children will do sports, arts and crafts, water play, story time, music and movement, along with special events and learn how to share and grow with the other campers.

The counselors will incorporate values such as respect, responsibility, teamwork and manners into the everyday activities. The counselors will encourage the children to try activities and master new skills. The goal is for campers to not only leave camp feeling a sense of accomplishment but also to have new friends, songs to sing and stories to tell. The camp has limited spaces to allow for more individual attention. Sign up early. Please pack a snack.

Multi-sports camp

During the course of a week at an ECC Multi-Sport camp, the campers will experience a variety of different sports. These include individual sports (rock climbing), team sports like basketball or ultimate frisbee and even a range of international sports that you may never have attempted before like cricket and rugby.

Community Leadership Club camp

CLC Teen Summer Camp, June 19 through Aug. 25 for ages 10-15 (limited spaces). Fees $340 per week for members, $360 per week for non-members. Trips include: Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and more. Sign up for seven or more weeks and receive $25 off for each week you sign up for. This is our biggest discount for camp.

Playtots Preschool

Playtots Preschool is a state-licensed program that offers an early childhood education for children 2 to 5 years old in a friendly, nurturing and safe environment for young children. The program is designed to promote the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of our students.

Playtots class offerings

Playtots offers the following class options: 2’s Classes: two-, three- and five-day options; 3’s Classes: three- and five-day options; 4’s Classes: four- and five-day options; full day pre-kindergarten.

Playtots Preschool offers full-day care options from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.