Easton Courier

Easton news briefs: Cell tower hearing, bridge public information session

By Easton Courier on June 19, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Cell tower hearing

The Connecticut Siting Council will hold a public comment session on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road on a proposed cell tower on town-owned land on Morehouse Road.

An evidentiary session at 3 p.m. will precede the evening session. The evidentiary session is not open for public comment.

Bridge public information session

The public is invited to a public information meeting on the replacement of the bridge on South Park Avenue over the Mill River on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road.

Connecticut residents, commuters, business owners, and other interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to discuss the various alternates studied to date.

First Selectmen Adam Dunsby and Selectmen Carolyn Colangelo and Robert Lessler deliberate in the conference room at Town Hall. Taking minutes is Janet Haller, far left. —Nancy Doniger photo

First Selectmen Adam Dunsby and Selectmen Carolyn Colangelo and Robert Lessler deliberate in the conference room at Town Hall. Taking minutes is Janet Haller, far left. —Nancy Doniger photo

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post EDITORIAL: Lose my number Next Post Severe thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon, evening
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress