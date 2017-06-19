Easton news briefs: Cell tower hearing, bridge public information session

Cell tower hearing

The Connecticut Siting Council will hold a public comment session on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the community room at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road on a proposed cell tower on town-owned land on Morehouse Road.

An evidentiary session at 3 p.m. will precede the evening session. The evidentiary session is not open for public comment.

Bridge public information session

The public is invited to a public information meeting on the replacement of the bridge on South Park Avenue over the Mill River on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road.

Connecticut residents, commuters, business owners, and other interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to discuss the various alternates studied to date.