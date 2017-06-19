Class of 2017 says ‘Goodbye’ to Barlow

The importance of compassion, empathy, kindness, and the truth were some of the words of wisdom bestowed upon Joel Barlow’s graduating seniors at their commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15.

In what speakers referred to as often less-than-kind times, their messages were relevant and hopeful reminders for not only the graduates, but all in attendance.

The 57th annual Joel Barlow High School Commencement Ceremony took place at the William A. O’Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University.

Members of the faculty entered first as the Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band played the “Grand March.” Wearing their white caps and gowns, the seniors filed into the ceremony in pairs as Barlow’s band and orchestra performed the procession. Proud family members, friends, and faculty lined the students’ path, cheering them on as they made their final entrance before leaving high school behind.

Following a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by senior members of Barlow’s chorale, Olivia Chioffi, the treasurer of the Class of 2017, began the commencement ceremony with a salutation. She recognized administration, teachers, and guidance counselors for their help over the past four years, and family and friends for their unwavering support and guidance.

Dr. Gina Pin, assistant superintendent and Barlow’s head of school, addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of empathy, but also asserting the need for the compassion that is necessary to put empathy into action.

“Seek to build empathy and nurture compassion and you will find joy and contentment in life,” said Pin.

Pin also acknowledged that these qualities are already evident in this year’s graduates.

“From where I stand, compassion is alive and well in the Class of 2017,” said Pin.

Concluding her speech, senior members of the chorale took the stage once again to perform a poignant and hopeful rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

The first commencement speaker, Elena Petron, delivered a speech entitled “On Looking Back, and Forward.”

She — much like Pin — highlighted not only the empathy and kindness she sees in her fellow graduates, but also the importance of these qualities as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

“As we begin to experience new experiences and begin new beginnings, it will take more effort than ever before to remain kind,” said Petron. “We have to try to think beyond what is in our own best interests. We have to try to do more for others, even when it might be an inconvenience. When we move on from Barlow, we have to try to be good.”

Chioffi returned to the podium to give the second commencement speech, “Investigate,” in which she urged her classmates to find truth and remain curious.

“Keep investigating,” said Chioffi. “Keep thinking. Keep seeking knowledge in whatever form. It is that knowledge that will drive your growth and success.”

Chioffi called upon the Class of 2017 to rise to the occasion.

“So as you go off to attend college, take a gap year, join the military, or get a job, I challenge you to ‘investigate.’ To ‘believe in truth.’ To not ‘obey in advance.’ Because every time we do this, we’ll make the world just a little bit better.”

To much applause, Dr. Stephanie Pierson Ugol, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, recognized the top 16 graduates of the Class of 2017: Libby Albanese, Michael Brown, Sara Capella, Chioffi, Gabrielle Colangelo, Michelle Curtis, Nicole Kearney, Jessica Lam, Maeve McLeod, Gretchen Rooney, Andrew Schur, Amanda Spak, Maxwell Triano, Ryan Weinstein Tufts, Grant Worthington, Katy Zhu.

Ugol also recognized Benjamin Curto, a graduate who has enlisted in the United States Air Force.

Retiring faculty and staff members Margaret Egan, Barbara Principi and Sandra VanAusdal were recognized as well for their many years spent dedicated to the school system. As their class gift, the Class of 2017 officers presented a generous donation of $500 to the Mikey’s Way Foundation.

In the spirit of recognition and milestones, Dr. Thomas H. McMorran, superintendent of schools, sought to instill in the graduates the importance of the connection between memory and emotion.

“Remember, don’t forget,” McMorran urged during his speech.

“As you commence the adult portion of your lives, I enjoin you to tell the stories, both good and bad, of your time as a student in Easton and Redding,” said McMorran. “Carry that past into your future, and remember that your memory is an organ of morality, not a hard drive to be wiped.

McMorran also urged the graduates to “take a few minutes to think about the role that memory plays in shaping our character.”

Tatiana Naclerio, secretary of the Class of 2017, led the transference of student government, honoring juniors Michael Klein Wassink and Caitlin Colangelo as president and vice president of the graduating Class of 2018.

The graduates were awarded their diplomas by Vance Hancock, chairman of the Region 9 Board of Education, as the president and vice president of the Class of 2018 read their names.

In a moving metaphor, class treasurer Chioffi described Barlow as an institution in which the people are the composers, conductors, and maestros. Barlow taught the graduating class “how to bring individual notes together to create beautiful music,” said Chioffi, creating a masterpiece and molding students into “accomplished musicians.”

She encouraged her fellow graduates to play their hearts out.

“Let the concert begin,” said Chioffi.