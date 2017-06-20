Easton Courier

Energy savings information for Connecticut homeowners

By HAN Network on June 20, 2017

Area homeowners are invited to attend a free information session to learn how to take advantage of energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities on Saturday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m., at the Energize Connecticut Center, 122 Universal Drive North, North Haven.

Operation Fuel and several energy efficiency providers are teaming up to demonstrate energy savings opportunities to homeowners. A variety of special programs, grants and incentives are available to homeowners interested in lowering their monthly energy costs. The information session is modeled on several similar events the coalition previously hosted in eastern Connecticut. Energy assistance and other programs that support households in need also will be explained.

For more information on Operation Fuel, go to operationfuel.org.

