Obituary: Joseph Anthony Peloso IV, 34, of Easton

Joseph Anthony Peloso IV, 34, of Easton, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Joseph was the beloved son of Joseph and Michele Peloso III of Easton, CT.

Joseph is survived by his sister, Nicole (Michael) Smith, brother, Brandon (Teegan) Peloso, his nieces, Natalie and Evelyn Smith, his grandmother, Ruth Peloso, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Natalie and Joseph DeLuca, and grandfather, Joseph Peloso Jr.

Joseph graduated from Joel Barlow High School in Redding, CT and attended college at Pace University in NYC and then Sacred Heart University for his Master’s in Education. He currently worked at CES in Trumbull, CT as an instructional aide, and was looking forward to his future years working with the students. He had a passion for traveling and different cultures. He studied abroad in The Netherlands and Spain, and had a special affinity for exploring his heritage in Italy.

Joseph had an infectious smile and laugh, and had an impact on everyone he encountered. He left his imprint on all those he of met and challenged people to think beyond their limits. He would take the road less traveled, because he enjoyed the scenic route. Joseph had a passion for living life, nature, gardening and animals.

In lieu of flowers, in honoring Joseph’s love for animals, please make donations to ASPCA of Connecticut, 359 Spring Hill Rd., Monroe, CT 06468.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY in Notre Dame of Easton, 640 Morehouse Rd. Easton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.

