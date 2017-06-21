Schools tout benefits to area realtors

Eugenia Borne was one of many area realtors who attended a recent informational session on Easton schools and came away impressed with the school system and staff.

“I’m amazed at the excellence and caring they have for the individual child. There are very innovative programs,” said Borne, who works in Fairfield and joined her colleagues for coffee, cake and conversation in the Samuel Staples Elementary School media center on on June 7.

The idea behind the gathering was to show realtors the quality of the school system so they could pass the information on to clients looking to move into the area, officials said.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran opened the program by emphasizing that the ER9 district, including Easton and Redding schools and Joel Barlow High School, looks at the child first and then the academic success.

“Our guiding principle here is ‘We’re learning to care for ourselves, our community and our world,’” McMorran said. “It begins in the heart and moves to the head. We believe if we care for the child, the academics will come. We see a child first and a student second.”

“We’re about educating the whole child,” he said, and not only about achieving good test scores.

During a question-and-answer session, realtors asked about Joel Barlow High School, which serves both Easton and Redding students.

“Barlow is a really extraordinary place,” McMorran said. “It’s a world-class high school.”

With 940 students and 65 student clubs, Barlow remains in the top-10 high schools in the state in academic performance and SAT score averages, he said.

There’s a 98% graduation rate, he said, and graduates report that “senior year at Barlow is more rigorous than freshman year at college.”

The high school also boasts a top robotics program, thanks in part to a foundation prepared at the middle school level by Project Lead the Way, a pre-engineering program taught at Helen Keller Middle School by instructor Ethan Fearn.

Presentations shed light

Fearn was one of several educators who gave short presentations to the realtors about specific programs offered at Easton schools, including Project Lead the Way, a national pre-engineering program based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum.

Keller students use computer-aided design to create physical models using modern tools, Fearn said. They also learn robotics and are introduced to computer programming and engineering through real-world problem solving.

Keller’s principal, Sue Kaplan, described the Discrete Mathematics program available to eligible advanced eighth-grade math students as a one-trimester academic enrichment class.

The course focuses on logic and communication and employs models, statistics and games of strategy as students conduct independent study.

“Helen Keller is unique,” Kaplan said, as one of the smallest middle schools in the area, with just over 320 students registered for next year. The students receive personalized attention, she said. “Everyone in the building loves our students, and students love the school.”

Kim Fox-Santora, principal of Samuel Staples Elementary School, described the H.O.T.S. (Higher Order Thinking Skills) program that helps make the arts an integral part of learning at her school. Staples students are excited to learn through the arts, Fox-Santora said, specifically through music, drama and dance.

During the weekly “HOT Blocks” session, a classroom teacher partners with an art, music, or physical education teacher and a media specialist for six weeks.

Activities include playing a leapfrog game to differentiate adjectives from adverbs and learning Haiku poetry through lyrics and musical patterns. The Easton PTA funds visits from professional dancers, drummers, and puppeteers to work with students.

At a “town meeting,” students share what they have learned and practice their presentation skills, Fox-Santora said.

Enrichment opportunities

Suzanne Chiaramonte, president of the Easton Learning Foundation (ELF), told the realtors about ELF’s role in providing funding that enhances students’ educational experiences.

The independent, non-profit group was established in 2004 to offset often slim municipal budgets, she said. ELF grants have helped enrich math and science, improve literacy and promote current technology.

The group sponsors annual fund-raisers, including a sports equipment sale, an online holiday auction and a trivia day.

Educators apply for grants. ELF has awarded $10,000 in grants this year and nearly $600,000 since its inception.

Funding has provided an innovative science space in the Staples library, a newly transformed industrial arts room and the Staples annual fourth-grade invention convention.

This year, ELF sent 12 students to the state regional invention convention, seven students to the statewide convention and two students to the national convention where one of them won a national award.

“We can see the tangible results of the grants,” Chiaramonte said.

Jon Stinson, co-founder with Patrick Keane of the Creativity, Science and Exploration (CSE) program, told the realtors the aim is to combine STEM skills with art and creativity.

Partnering with Easton educators and local universities, CSE provides before-and after-school classes in computer science, engineering, robotics, audio-visual storytelling and graphic design.

The men also run a CSA summer camp program at the Easton Public Library.

Danielle Alves, Easton’s Parks and Recreation Department programmer, outlined the children’s programs the department offers, including the extended day before- and after-school program based at Staples, which includes snacks and homework time, sports, special guest entertainers and arts and crafts.

There’s a Summer Sunshine Day camp at Aspetuck Park, she said, offering archery, kayaking, arts and crafts, field trips and a waterslide, and the department also conducts art, music and yoga programs at the Easton Art Center.

Realtors value information on schools

Gretchen Goldstein, co-president of the Easton PTA, asked the realtors to “reach out to us” by visiting the eastonpta.com website, and several realtors said they were happy to receive the informational handouts they received at the get-together.

Fairfield realtor Melanie Smith and others said they now had talking points to give clients who are searching for homes in Easton.

Smith said she intends to visit various Easton school websites and print information out for her clients.

Jonathan Deak of Coldwell Banker in Westport said he’s often asked about the school system and is pleased he now has specific information to give his clients.

Many “young millennials” are looking for small schools for their children and innovative programs, he said.

Alice Dizenzo of Berkshire Hathaway said she was impressed that Staples had a pre-kindergarten program and all-day kindergarten.

Others asked about educating special-needs children in Easton, and several realtors asked about class sizes during the question-and-answer period.

Staples averages 19 to 20 students per classroom, Fox-Santora told them.

“We feel strongly we didn’t want a classroom so big that the teacher can’t give proper care and consideration to students,” school board chairman Jeff Parker said, addressing the group.

Because of an unexpected jump in registration, the Easton school system may add another kindergarten class at Staples in the fall.

“Young families are starting to come into Easton,” Parker said.