Officials address standing water at dog park

Easton Parks and Recreation officials plan to take steps to address standing water at the dog park near Helen Keller School.

After rainstorms, water pools in the central area of the park, and people who use the park say that water attracts mosquitoes and could cause waterborne diseases that are transferable to dogs and humans.

The site had been a T-ball park, and clay lies under the grass and doesn’t allow water to drain through it.

More research needs to be done to deal with the standing water problem, Parks and Recreation commissioners said following their June 14 meeting.

One option would be to aerate the soil over the clay, drop grass seed in and “let nature take its course,” said Commission Chairman Philip Tamallanca. The aeration holes would improve the drainage in the area.

But resident Susan Harris, who had brought up the standing water issue at the commission’s May 1 meeting, said she wants to reexamine “the concept of excavating the clay.”

Excavating and pulling up the clay may damage the drainage, Tamallanca said.

“You could upset things if you dig it up,” he said.

Another option would be to scrape off a few inches of soil and fill the excavated area with pea gravel to even it off.

Pea gravel would help the clay from sticking to the dogs. Harris said

“I would love to see gravel there,” she said, and the gravel would keep the clay from sticking to the dogs’ fur.

Commissioners also plan to dig up a 40-foot by 40-foot low-lying area that’s prone to mud and put pea gravel down at a cost of $2,000 to $4,000.

“It should make a difference,” said Danielle Alves, Parks and Recreation Department program director, and the work is expected to start in July.

“This was an exceptional spring,” Alves said, with six inches of rain recorded in May.

“Give us a price tag for the pea gravel,” said Harris, who had previously volunteered to coordinate fundraising for repairs at the park.

“We are willing to help,” Harris said. “Don’t be afraid to ask. We really want to help you guys get it done.”

“If you want to raise money, we’d appreciate it,” Tamallanca said.

A portion of sagging fence will also be repaired this summer, Alves said, and a muddy area near the park entrance may also be filled with pea gravel.

Dog park users who attended the June 14 meeting also asked if garbage cans at the park could be emptied more frequently and whether tick repellent could be sprayed near the dog park entrance.

“We’ll try to get [the garbage] picked up more often,” Tamallanca said, but pesticides can’t be sprayed near the playing fields because of the children who use them.

He suggested that people who had concerns about the dog park speak to him or Alves at the Parks and Recreation office.

Gary Simone, Parks and Recreation Department head, has been out on family leave, commissioners said, and did not attend the June 14 meeting. Alves has been filling in for Simone, handling many responsibilities that he would normally handle.

“Danielle has really stepped up to the plate,” said Commissioner Robert Klem.