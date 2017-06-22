Signs, signs everywhere… Rural residents see no reason for new markers

A group of Easton residents is strongly criticizing new road signs placed near curves on rural roads in town.

Jeff Becker of Cedar Hill Road said multiple signs “magically … mushroomed” in his neighborhood, calling it “sign pollution” and a waste of taxpayer money.

“There’s absolutely no reason for these signs,” said Becker, one of a half dozen residents to question the signs during the June 12 Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Tony Lyons of Cedar Hill Road said he returned from being out of town to be “in shock” at finding large arrow signs near his driveway. “It’s like a billboard in front of my house,” he said. “They’re enormous.”

Debbie Klein of Cedar Hill Road said she counted up to 23 signs within a half-mile radius in her neighborhood. “It’s a colossal waste of everyone’s money and time,” she said.

Other speakers called the signs “hideous” and “like you’d see on a highway.” They said accidents are rare on their lightly traveled roads, and such signs are better suited for dangerous locations where accidents do occur.

Residents said while they realize the signs were put up for safety reasons, they wondered if accident data was consulted in the process.

While most of the concerned speakers lived in the area of Cedar Hill, Silver Hill and Bibbins roads, Dennis Pryor of Everett Road also was baffled by new signs in their part of town put up without consulting nearby residents.

“It’s a quiet road,” said Pryor, adding it does get used as a cut-through at certain times.

Police Chief Tim Shaw said the state is “putting up” and paying for the signs based on action that began a few years ago, before his arrival in town. Signs are being placed on curvy roads for safety reasons, he said.

Shaw said the sign locations can be reviewed, and if it’s determined “there’s too many,” then something may be done. “We’re going to be looking at it again … . We will re-access it,” he said.

The chief pointed out he also is “getting calls thanking me for the signs.”

Police Commission Chairman Richard Colangelo Jr. called it “a state project,” but said the town can review a list of roads where the signs are going up. He said the town could perhaps cut down on the number of signs or roads to be impacted.

Colangelo said a police officer would be sent to check on intended locations, and the matter would be looked into and discussed at the police board meeting in July.

“We hear you,” he told the audience.

State paperwork

According to state Department of Transportation (DOT) paperwork, First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Shaw and Public Works Director Ed Nagy were informed signs would be installed as part of the High Risk Rural Road — Horizontal Curve Safety Project.

Paperwork signed by Dunsby on April 14 indicates that signs could possibly be put up at 60 curves on 29 roads in town, but the form stated exact locations would be determined later and subject to review by the town before installation.

Another correspondence, sent to Nagy, referred to 79 potential curve locations in Easton.

Shaw signed a DOT form in early May agreeing that an informational meeting or public hearing shouldn’t be necessary before the signs are installed in Easton. The DOT form advised such meetings probably aren’t necessary “due to the limited nature of the proposed work.”

The DOT forwarded a draft press release on “Horizontal Curve Treatments on Local Roads” that could be distributed by local officials. The release explained the planned “upgrades are expected to enhance visibility and conspicuity of the signs to oncoming motorists, particularly at locations with a high risk of experiencing a fatal or serious injury crash.”

To be included in the program, roads had to be at least a half mile long. The paperwork describes the yellow, reflective signs — as well as potential pavement markings — as “low-cost treatments” for “horizontal curve safety.” It notes the signs would be installed at no cost to the town.

Roads on list

Roads on the initial list are Adams, Banks, Bayberry Lane, Beers, Bibbins, Burr Street, Burroughs, Cedar Hill, Center, Eden Hill, Everett, Freeborn, Judd, Knapp, Maple, Morehouse, North Park Avenue, North, Orchard Lane, Redding, Rock House, Sherwood, Silver Hill, Staples, Tranquility Drive, Valley, Vista Drive, Wells Hill and Wilson.

The DOT paperwork indicates the town suggested seven locations where curve signs might be appropriate.

Based on observation, three different types of curve-related signs appear to have been installed in Easton. This are small signs with simple arrows (chevrons); medium-sized signs with lines indicating the trajectory of the road; and large rectangular signs with bold, pointed arrows.

Concerned residents said they worry the signs could potentially hurt property values, especially where the large arrow signs have been installed in front of people’s homes. The large signs sometimes are virtually next to each other, facing opposite directions.

“It’s like, ‘Which way is Oz?'” a frustrated Lyons said.