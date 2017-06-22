Lacrosse awards

Several members of the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team received state and/or South-West Conference recognition for their performances during the 2017 season. From left, are Sarah Witherbee (All-Colonial Division), Julia Shapiro (All-Colonial Division), Molly Carroll (All-SWC, All-State), Tess Siburn (All-SWC, All-State second team), Cat Goncalves, (All-SWC, All-State second team) and Kacey Hartmann (All-SWC honorable mention). Missing is Nikki Wallin (All-Colonial Division).