Spotlight on area events

Mando Madness at Jesse Lee Church

Mandolinists Barry Mitterhoff, Michael Sassano and Wayne Fugate are coming together to perform a special benefit concert for Jesse Lee United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. as Mando Madness returns to Easton.

Doors to Jesse Lee Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, open at 1:30 p.m.

Mitterhoff, acclaimed sideman to Jorma Kaukonen and Hot Tuna, performs an array of styles that include bluegrass, classical, swing and jazz. He has recorded with artists as diverse as Metropolitan Opera tenor Jerry Hadley, Julius LaRosa, Tom Chapin, Hazel Dickens, Tony Trischka and under his own name. Mitterhoff has performed at the White House, the Library of Congress, the Rainbow Room, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Alice Tully Hall, and has toured throughout Western Europe, the former Soviet Union, Czech Republic, Japan, the United States and Canada.

As a founding member of the eclectic Out to Lunch, Sassano honed his harmony chops creating twin mandolin arrangements and solos with bandmate Fugate. More recently, Sassano can be seen with his band Too Blue performing original, swing-infused bluegrass music. He has performed with Byron Berline, Barry Mitterhoff, David Amram, Walt Michael & Co, Buddy Merriam & Backroads, Jon Sholle and Grammy Award winner Lisa Gutkin.

Accomplished in many musical genres, Fugate is able to swing from jazz to classical to bluegrass to jazz and Latin styles. A founding member of the eclectic string band Uncommon Ground and in demand as a first call freelance artist, Fugate’s performing credits include stage work with Tony Trischka, Hazel Dickens, Walt Michael & Co, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Kenny Kosek, Grammy Award winner Lisa Gutkin, Grammy Award nominee Sarah Milonovich, and banjo legend Bill Keith.

A donation of $15 to $20 is suggested, but all are welcome regardless of their ability to donate. mNo reservation is necessary.

Information is available from Sue Truax, [email protected] or 203-215-9277.

Lennie Grimaldi’s ‘Connecticut Characters’ at the library

Lennie Grimaldi’s new book chronicles 40 years of spicy personalities from political chili peppers such as John Rowland and Joe Ganim, to pop culture cloves Linda Blair and Ed and Lorraine Warren to habanero Hells Angels and mobsters; a journey into the underbelly of cities to the wooded terrain of wilderness warriors. The FBI and Donald Trump too.

Meet Grimaldi — who lives in Redding, was raised in Monroe and lived in Easton for a year — for his talk on Connecticut Characters: Personalities Spicing Up the Nutmeg State, on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton, Conn.

Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

Moonshine band summer series

Easton resident David Robushi (pronounced Row Bush Eye ) along with his wife Deena and their band Moonshine will make its way back to Danbury and New Milford to round out the summer with some pretty big shows.

On Thursday, July 20, it’s the Third Thursday Concert Series in downtown New Milford. On Saturday, July 22, the band opens for the Spin Doctors at the Ives Concert Park at the fourth annual Brews & BBQ Festival.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the band returns to Danbury to play Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub, a Danbury staple for great food and live music.

Eventually the Robushis would like to bring the show back home to Easton to play either the annual Fireman’s Carnival or the Easton Village Store’s Oktoberfest.

For tickets and more info on the group, visit the website at ctmoonshine.com .

Steve White, nature and photography

When: Steve White, an award winning nature photographer, will lead a hike and conversation that focuses not only on taking better nature photos, but about using your camera to help strengthen your connection to and appreciation of nature. The hike will take place on Saturday, July 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. White views the camera as a tool for building a relationship with nature as much as it is an instrument of creativity. Be sure to bring your camera. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Odonata and Other Flying Objects

When: Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).