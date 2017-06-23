Mando Madness Sunday at Jesse Lee Church

Mandolinists Barry Mitterhoff, Michael Sassano and Wayne Fugate are coming together to perform a special benefit concert for Jesse Lee Church on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. as Mando Madness returns to Easton.

Doors to Jesse Lee Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, open at 1:30 p.m.

Mitterhoff, acclaimed sideman to Jorma Kaukonen and Hot Tuna, performs an array of styles that include bluegrass, classical, swing and jazz. He has recorded with artists as diverse as Metropolitan Opera tenor Jerry Hadley, Julius LaRosa, Tom Chapin, Hazel Dickens, Tony Trischka and under his own name. Mitterhoff has performed at the White House, the Library of Congress, the Rainbow Room, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Alice Tully Hall, and has toured throughout Western Europe, the former Soviet Union, Czech Republic, Japan, the United States and Canada.

As a founding member of the eclectic Out to Lunch, Sassano honed his harmony chops creating twin mandolin arrangements and solos with bandmate Fugate. More recently, Sassano can be seen with his band Too Blue performing original, swing-infused bluegrass music. He has performed with Byron Berline, Barry Mitterhoff, David Amram, Walt Michael & Co, Buddy Merriam & Backroads, Jon Sholle and Grammy Award winner Lisa Gutkin.

Accomplished in many musical genres, Fugate is able to swing from jazz to classical to bluegrass to jazz and Latin styles. A founding member of the eclectic string band Uncommon Ground and in demand as a first call freelance artist, Fugate’s performing credits include stage work with Tony Trischka, Hazel Dickens, Walt Michael & Co, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Kenny Kosek, Grammy Award winner Lisa Gutkin, Grammy Award nominee Sarah Milonovich, and banjo legend Bill Keith.

A donation of $15 to $20 is suggested, but all are welcome regardless of their ability to donate. mNo reservation is necessary.

Information is available from Sue Truax, [email protected] or 203-215-9277.