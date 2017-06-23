Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Dog Obedience

Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old and have had their rabies vaccination.

Puppies generally get a series of distemper vaccinations at 8 weeks, 12 weeks, 16 weeks and sometimes 18 weeks.

Puppies should have had at least 2 of the DHL2PP distemper vaccinations before starting class. Tuesdays, 7:15-8:15 p.m., from July 11 to Aug. 15.

Adult Badminton

Classes are Mondays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., from July 10 to Aug. 28. Beginning to intermediate, as well as experienced, advanced players welcomed.

Beginners are taught the basics and more advanced principles of the sport. While the beginners are being taught the intermediate/advanced players can just play. Every game is set up by the instructor to be both balanced and fun.

Badminton is an Olympic sport; this is not your summer backyard game. Badminton is the fastest racquet sport in the world. Birds have been clocked at international competition at over 200 miles per hour.

Summer Adult Fitness Classes

The ECC has what you need to get in shape. Choose from one of the new aerobic classes or do it yourself in our new fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment.

Zumba will meet Thursdays, 6-6:50 p.m., from July 6 to Aug. 31 (no class July 13). Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness class that incorporates international music into dance movements, which creates a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Zumba is exercise in disguise; it’s so much fun you don’t even know you’re exercising. Zumba is designed for any fitness level or age. This cardio based workout with components of resistance training and sculpting helps tone your entire body and achieve any fitness goal you set for yourself.

Body Sculpting meets Thursdays, 6-6:50 p.m., July 18 to Sept. 5. Using weights and other resistance equipment, participants will tone and sculpt muscles into a lean, a calorie bringing machine. A group class with motivating music led by the enthusiastic and ACE certified trainer Aida Fedorko. Guaranteed fun and results. Students should take 3- to 5-pound weights to class.

Saturday Fitness meets 9-9:50 July 8 through Sept. 2 (no class July 15). This Saturday class is a combination of cardiovascular and strength training to help up your metabolism during this fun class. Instructor is Aida Fedorko.

Basketball Camps

Choose from three different basketball camps for a range of ages and skill levels.

Skill Development Basketball Camp, running July 17-21 for ages 7-13, teaches players ball handling, dribbling, passing, one on one moves, rebounding, defense, shooting and team play.

Basketball For Beginners Camp, running July 31 to Aug. 4 for ages 5-7, teaches the fundamentals of basketball w in an enjoyable format that promotes physical activity and the introduction of basketball. Drills will be age appropriate and build skills at a beginners level. Pack a snack. Lunch not included.

Well Rounded Player Basketball Clinic, running July 31 to Aug. 4, is for ages 8-13, Players who want and need to learn more of the total game concept will receive instruction to prepare them for the next level. Positions will be defined for players in order for them to better understand offensive and defensive schemes. Both drills and games will be used to teach these concepts throughout the week.

Marcy’s Tennis Academy

Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. Instructors emphasize fun, not competitive stress, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and, most importantly, sportsmanship. Children will learn the correct way to hit shots, move on the court and observe the rules of the game. The children also get an hour of physical and mental exercise as they learn the sport of tennis. Students should take their own junior tennis racket or may pre purchase a Junior HEAD tennis racket from MTA for $35. All players will receive a MTA T-shirt and a progress report at the end of the session.

ECC Tennis Camp takes place on the ECC’s air-conditioned indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12.

Multi-Sports Camp

During the course of a week at an ECC Multi-Sport camp, the campers will experience a variety of different sports including individual sports (rock climbing), team sports like basketball or Ultimate Frisbee, and even a range of international sports campers may never have attempted before, such as cricket and rugby. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, July 10-14.

Explorer Camp

Boys and Girls (ages 6.5-12) 9AM–4PM

Explorer Camp for ages 6 and one-half to 12, revolves around a range of fascinating, exciting, and stimulating topics. These topics are especially designed to challenge, absorb, and enrich each camper. The camp is designed for boys and girls. Children will be divided into groups according to age and enrollment. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over 10 weeks through Aug. 25.

Wanderers & Little Leader Camps

This group is especially designed to meet the needs of younger children with a half day camp option. Counselors for this program are fun, energetic, experienced preschool teachers/aides, so the children continue learning and exploring all summer long. Your child will enjoy sports, arts and crafts, water play, story time, music and movement, special events and learn how to share and grow with the other campers. The counselors will be incorporating certain values such as respect, responsibility, teamwork and manners into everyday activities. The counselors will encourage the children to try activities and master new skills. Your camper will not only leave our camp feeling a sense of accomplishment but also have new friends, songs to sing and stories to tell about the fun filled days at the ECC. This camp has limited spaces to allow for more individual attention. Sign up early. Please pack a snack.

CLC Teen Summer Camp

Camp for ages 10 to 15 runs June 19 through Aug. 25. Trips include Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and more. The fee is $340 per week for members, $360 per week for non-members, and campers who sign up for seven or more weeks receive $25 off for each week they sign up for.