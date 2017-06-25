Christ Church Easton holds new summer concert series

Christ Church, Easton announces its newest community event: A four-week summer concert series, Concerts on the Hill, scheduled to take place Wednesday evenings in July and August.

Beverages along with fare from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Nod Hill Brewery will offer beer tastings. Or bring along your picnic basket and BYOB.

The family-friendly concert lineup is as follows:

July 12 — Hitch and the Giddyup (Bluegrass): Moving skillfully between traditional folk, progressive bluegrass, and countrified Americana, Hitch and the Giddyup trade in the musical wares of soulful singing, hot picking and deft song craft.

Rain Date: Thursday, July 13

July 19 — Easton Banjo Society (American Classics): Transport yourself back in time with traditional American classics and old-time tunes. The Easton Banjo Society has been entertaining audiences since 1957 (60 years).

Rain Date: Thursday, July 20

July 26 — Amber Anchor (Acoustic): A hometown Easton-based favorite, Amber Anchor builds upon the great tradition of American folk, with a charming rendition of folk and bluegrass that summons a nostalgia for America’s early days.

Rain Date: Thursday, July 27

Aug. 2 — Old School (Rock Classics): Rock out to your favorites with Old School, a rock cover band hailing from Norwalk that performs all the classic oldies with an uptempo and entertaining flair.

Rain Date: Thursday, Aug. 3

Performances will be held outdoors on the grounds of Christ Church, Easton. Admission is $5 per person, and free to children 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m., concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

The Concerts on the Hill series is sponsored in part by Fairfield School of Music, Barcello & Son Septic Service, Harmony Sangha, and Farinella Consultants. Christ Church Easton is located at 59 Church Road. For more information, visit christchurcheaston.com or call 203-268-3569.

Christ Church Easton is an Episcopal Church with weekly services on Sundays and a monthly service for children with special needs. Christ Church is a community of all ages to come together for worship, discussion, food and fun.