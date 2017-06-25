Easton resident brings Moonshine band to local area

Easton resident David Robushi (pronounced Row Bush Eye) along with his wife Deena and their band Moonshine will make its way back to Danbury and New Milford to round out the summer with some pretty big shows.

On Thursday, July 20, it’s the Third Thursday Concert Series in downtown New Milford. On Saturday, July 22, the band opens for the Spin Doctors at the Ives Concert Park at the fourth annual Brews & BBQ Festival.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the band returns to Danbury to play Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub, a Danbury staple for great food and live music.

Eventually the Robushis would like to bring the show back home to Easton to play either the annual Fireman’s Carnival or the Easton Village Store’s Oktoberfest.

“The town is a wonderful place to call home but can use a live show, something big,” Robushi said. “That’s exactly what the band delivers.”

For tickets and more info on the group, visit the website at ctmoonshine.com.