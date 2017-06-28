Ready, Set, Build at Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is offering its first program in the newly opened Innovation Space. Ready, Set, Build will take place on Wednesdays in July, beginning on Wednesday, July 5, at 4 p.m.

“Kids in grades four to eight are invited to join us as we explore and collaborate on finding different ways in which to create and build a variety of projects,” Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services, said. “Most of all, it’s about having fun.”

The Innovation Space was designed to foster and encourage the DIY (do-it-yourself) spirit in everyone, with crafts and technology that serve as learning tools by offering a visual application of the principles of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]