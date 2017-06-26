Obituary: James M. Kish Sr., 86, of Southbury, formerly of Trumbull

James M. Kish Sr., 86, of Southbury, formerly of Trumbull, teacher, coach and administrator in the Bridgeport School System, husband of Mary Keating Kish, died June 19, at home.

Born on Dec. 17, 1930, in Bridgeport, son of the late James M. Sr., and Helen Kosany Kish; U.S. Army, Korean War.

Besides his wife, survivors include three daughters, Maureen Fritz of Southbury, Patti Yacavone and her husband, John of Stamford and Kerry Eastman and her husband, Brian of Easton, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Piccirillo of Milford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son-in-law, Gregory Fritz.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Oldtimers Athletic Association.