Easton police K-9 T.J. reports for duty

K-9 T.J. reported for duty at the Easton Police Department this morning. He immediately began bonding with Officer Tamra French, his new partner. The pair will continue training in the coming weeks.

The arrival of the 16-month-old German shepherd marks the restart of the department’s canine program, which former Police Chief James Candee suspended.

Easton hasn’t had a service dog program since K-9 Chase retired in 2013 after 10 years of service with French, his partner and handler.

Shaw thanked Frank Reda and Jimmy Loomer of Superior K-9 Services for dropping off T.J. today.

“Officer French will be the handler as we restart the K-9 program,” Shaw said. “We would also like to thank the community for their continued support.”

After taking custody of the K-9, Shaw said French would immediately begin acclimating T.J. to the police car.

T.J. was named for Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2013.

When a military dog signaled the approaching enemy, Lobraico pushed the dog and its handler out of harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to allow his fellow soldiers to take cover.

Lobraico’s dad was Shaw’s coworker when he worked for the Stamford Police Department.

Earlier this year, Shaw accepted a $40,000 grant from the estate of a Danbury couple to restart the K-9 program. The award was part of a $600,000 grant from the estate of Kenneth and Ann Gleszer.

The Gleszers left the money in their will to increase the numbers of police dogs in the area, according to Sgt. James Antonelli, K-9 unit supervisor in the Danbury Police Department, who coordinated the awards for the Gleszer estate.

Grants were made to 10 police departments and the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association, which trains K-9s.

“When I got here people wanted the K-9 program back,” Shaw said. He became chief in July 2015, following Candee’s retirement. “We were fortunate to get a grant and fortunate the town was able to fund the other requirements. It’s good for the community and good for the department. I’m glad the town was able to help us.”

Down the road right Shaw said there might be some fund-raising requests, including for a safety vest for the dog.

Read more about T.J. and the restart of the K-9 program in the July 29 Easton Courier and online.