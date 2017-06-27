Easton EMS seeks bottles and cans for drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive.

Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.