Easton EMT arrested for illegal weapons cache in Massachusetts

An emergency medical technician with the Easton Volunteer Medical Service was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer and possession or control of an incendiary device or material.

Christopher Barlow, 20, of Duxbury, Mass., who is part of the college live-in program at the Easton EMS, was arrested on Monday in Plymouth, Mass.

A raid on his house and vehicle turned up illegal firearms, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Barlow was arraigned today in Plymouth District Court on the charges. He is being held on $250,000 bail. Duxbury police detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for Barlow after a long investigation, Duxbury police said.

Police said information from other law enforcement agencies and from previous interviews showed that Barlow possessed fraudulent identification that made it appear that he was a law enforcement officer and that he had purchased the parts to make several firearms.

The identification and firearms were recovered during the search of his residence, police said. The investigation was carried out with help from the Easton Police Department, Connecticut State Police, U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Massachusetts State Police.

“We have an open investigation and are working with the Duxbury Police Department,” Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw said.

The Easton Police Department will have no further comment until the investigation is completed, Shaw said.

Barlow, a student at Sacred Heart University, is Easton’s first college live-in volunteer emergency medical technician. He graduated from Duxbury High School in 2015.

Having served as an EMT for the Brewster Ambulance Service in Massachusetts and pursuing a career path as an emergency room doctor, Barlow was drawn to the opportunity to participate in the live-in program, according to an article posted on Feb. 25, 2016. READ THE ARTICLE HERE.