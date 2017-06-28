Easton EMT arrested on weapons charges held without bond

A college student who worked as an emergency medical technician with the Easton Volunteer Medical Service was held overnight in Massachusetts without bail pending a dangerousness hearing today, Wednesday.

Christopher Barlow, 20, of Duxbury, Mass., was arrested Monday on charges of stockpiling illegal weapons and impersonating a police officer. Barlow was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on the charges.

Barlow, a Sacred Heart University student, was part of the college live-in program at the Easton EMS in Connecticut during the school year, now ended. He graduated from Duxbury High School in 2015.

Duxbury Police Department detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for Barlow after a long investigation, Duxbury police said.

Federal agents and a bomb squad raided Barlow’s room and found two locked boxes containing a cache of firearms, according to Jonathan Hall, Channel 7, WHDH News, in Boston. A ski mask, police baton and handcuffs were among the stash of weapons.

Barlow was also in possession of a fake Homeland Security ID card, a special agent Coast Guard badge and a Connecticut special officer’s badge. An investigation including a search of his computers is underway to determine if he is linked to terror, according to Channel 7 News in Boston.

Court documents include Barlow was armed with a handgun and a double-edged knife when police arrested Barlow at Brewster Ambulance in Plymouth, according to Channel 7 News in Boston.

Duxbury police say they received a tip earlier this month that stated Barlow was in possession of illegal weapons. His family initially denied investigators access to his room, but later complied.

A family member went to the Duxbury Police Department and provided a firearm that Barlow had assembled, according to Channel 7 News in Boston. Barlow later showed up at the station requesting his gun be given back, according to police.

The investigation was carried out with help from the Easton Police Department, Connecticut State Police, U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Massachusetts State Police.

“We have an open investigation and are working with the Duxbury Police Department,” Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw said.

The Easton Police Department in Connecticut will have no further comment until the investigation is completed, Shaw said.

Barlow was Easton’s first college live-in volunteer emergency medical technician.

Having served as an EMT for the Brewster Ambulance Service in Massachusetts and pursuing a career path as an emergency room doctor, Barlow said he was drawn to the opportunity to participate in the live-in program, according to an article titled ‘College live-in program comes to Easton EMS’ and posted at EastonCourier.com on Feb. 25, 2016. READ THE ARTICLE HERE.

Carolyn Kearney, Easton EMS chief, said she had no comment about Barlow’s arrest or status with the service.

“Christopher Barlow is currently an enrolled student at Sacred Heart University,” according to Tracy Deer-Mirek, associate director of communications. “As this matter does not directly involve the university, we are referring all additional questions to the appropriate law enforcement.”