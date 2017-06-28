Three new Easton Eagle Scouts soar in Troop 66

Thomas Glatzel, Adam Farmer and Nicholas Roman, were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a recent Court of Honor Ceremony at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Easton.

The Rank of Eagle is the highest honor a scout can achieve and must be completed prior to the Scout’s 18th birthday.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project that benefits his community. Only 6% of young men in scouting achieve the rank of Eagle.

For his Eagle project, Thomas Glatzel built a permanent fence around the garden at the Easton Community Center.

Adam Farmer created a campsite at Aspetuck Park and installed picnic tables.

Nicholas Roman improved and fortified the pathway connecting Helen Keller Middle School and an adjacent soccer field.

The three boys will be seniors at Joel Barlow High School during the next school year and are members of Boy Scout Troop 66 in Easton.