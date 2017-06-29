SLIDESHOW: Easton eighth graders ready to begin new chapter

Kayleigh Riccio remembers when students made more than 72 pounds of pasta for a fund-raising dinner at Helen Keller Middle School, calling it an example of “teamwork and organization” by her classmates.

“We’ve grown up together at Keller,” she told her fellow HKMS graduates, noting they now will have the opportunity to meet new friends in high school.

Trevor Wilkes, class co-president with Kayleigh, said events such as the pasta dinner and pancake breakfast allowed students “to make an impact on the community.”

He said they’ve learned a lot from their achievements in and out of the classroom. “Showing pride is something we’ll carry with us in high school and beyond,” Trevor said.

Kayleigh and Trevor were among the 100 students to receive certificates during the Keller moving-up ceremony on June 19, held in the Joel Barlow High School gym. The youngsters were cheered on by parents, siblings, grandparents, HKMS teachers and staff.

Student speakers thanked parents and teachers for all their support and guidance during their years at HKMS. “Thanks for understanding we make mistakes,” Kayleigh said.

Threatening weather held off until after the eighth-graders entered the gym in a procession from outdoors. Then a loud thunder boom was heard outside, leading to cheers from the audience for the convenient timing.

The gym was decorated in blue and gold balloons — the school colors. Students were presented certificates in two lines, with HKMS Principal Susan Kaplan and School Supt. Dr. Thomas McMorran handing them out.

Maxwell Gregor said he felt good about finishing middle school and preparing to attend St. Joseph High School. “I hope to go far and be successful,” he said, describing his Keller years as a lot of work.

Class speakers

Amelia Wasco, one of two class speakers, talked about the challenges that come with being diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. Despite the difficulties, she said, “it actually has been a positive for me.”

“I’m now braver than I’ve ever been before,” she said, explaining how the medical condition has taught her about responsibility and taking care of herself.

Amelia said students shouldn’t be intimidated at the thought of entering high school. “Think of it as a new chance to make friends,” she said.

The other class speaker, Angelina Porcaro, focused on being new in town and therefore scared when entering HKMS. “I didn’t know anyone,” she said.

But she adjusted and Easton soon felt like home, and like her classmates, Angelina has become “confident due to our three-year journey” at Keller, she said.

Angelina said she and her classmates have matured together at HKMS, with eighth grade providing “opportunities to find out who we are.”

Caroline Gomolak, class ambassador, spoke about all the projects students worked on together as a class. “Everyone worked very hard this year, especially in [student] government,” she said.

Challenges ahead

Jeff Parker, Easton Board of Education chairman, said the youngsters will face many challenges as they grow into adults. “Choose if you want to be part of the problem or part of the solution,” he advised them.

Parker also congratulated parents, encouraging them to “stay involved” in their children’s education and lives. “I promise you will be rewarded for decades to come,” he said.

During an interview, Kaplan called the graduating class “a delight for three solid years.” She said they organized many successful events, are kind to each other, and “driven to do well and be successful in high school.”

Asst. Principal Kathy Burke was acknowledged during the ceremony as she leaves to become a principal in the Orange public schools.

Family members, such as parents Christine and Gerry Wegener, were excited about the milestone. “We’re thrilled she’s going to a great high school,” Gerry Wegener said of daughter Emily, who will attend Barlow in the fall.

“She’s excited about the next chapter in her life,” said Christine Wegener, describing Emily as an excellent writer who looks forward to playing high school sports.

Annamaria and Mike Gagliardi were watching son Anthony graduate, joined by his younger brother and grandfather. “I’m really proud of him,” Mike Gagliardi said of their son.

Annamaria Gagliardi said Anthony is interested in science and math, will attend Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School, and may pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Ginny Berpos was cheering on grandson Cole Sylvia, who is a gymnast. “He’s a great, wonderful guy — so active in everything,” Berpos said. “I wouldn’t miss this for anything.”