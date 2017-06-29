Sewage cleanup ongoing at Town Hall

Easton Courier

By Nancy Doniger on June 29, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Cleanup of a sewage backup that forced occupants of Easton Town Hall to evacuate on the evening of June 12 continues this week.

The malfunctioning septic system is working again, but the building isn’t back aesthetically to what it should be, according to First Selectman Adam Dunsby.

The Easton Police Department 9-1-1 dispatch center remained open, while police personnel temporarily relocated to the Easton Fire Department immediately following the backup. They have since returned to the lower level of Town Hall.

JP Maguire, an outside contractor, is conducting the remediation. It involves cutting out the bottom of drywall and replacing it, replacing carpets and repainting walls in the police department. Equipment that was damaged will have to be replaced.

A claim has been submitted to CRMA, the town’s insurer, Dunsby said.

A JP Maguire truck was parked outside Town Hall on June 23. — Nancy Doniger photo

The bottoms of sewage-damaged walls were cut out and will have to be replaced, along with carpets, in the police department. — Nancy Doniger photo

