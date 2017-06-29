Easton Courier

Award winners announced during Easton moving up ceremony

By Brad Durrell on June 29, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The following awards were presented during the Helen Keller Middle School moving-up ceremony on June 19 in the Joel Barlow High School gym:

Joan Parker Award — Troy Andreoli and Amelia Wasco

Western Connecticut Superintendents Award — Max Baer and Noah Simons

Connecticut Association of Schools Award — Emily Larkin and Trevor Wilkes

Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Callie Standen

Secretary of the State Award — Kayleigh Riccio

Mikey’s Way Award — Meghan Ogrinz

Joe D’Gregorio Math Award — Alexandra Popescu

Carl Mlinar Award — Danylo Rybchynskyi

Jane Kennedy Award — Amelia Burrell

Terri A. Churrila Award — Amelia Burrell

First Selectman Award — Miah Cooper

Nancy White Visual Arts Award — Leyli Ghavami

Nancy White Performing Arts Award — Ethan Horbury

Mary Waterman Award — Adianna Bohlander

Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker offers comments at the Helen Keller Middle School closing ceremony. — Brad Durrell photo

