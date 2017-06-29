Award winners announced during Easton moving up ceremony

The following awards were presented during the Helen Keller Middle School moving-up ceremony on June 19 in the Joel Barlow High School gym:
Joan Parker Award — Troy Andreoli and Amelia Wasco
Western Connecticut Superintendents Award — Max Baer and Noah Simons
Connecticut Association of Schools Award — Emily Larkin and Trevor Wilkes
Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Callie Standen
Secretary of the State Award — Kayleigh Riccio
Mikey’s Way Award — Meghan Ogrinz
Joe D’Gregorio Math Award — Alexandra Popescu
Carl Mlinar Award — Danylo Rybchynskyi
Jane Kennedy Award — Amelia Burrell
Terri A. Churrila Award — Amelia Burrell
First Selectman Award — Miah Cooper
Nancy White Visual Arts Award — Leyli Ghavami
Nancy White Performing Arts Award — Ethan Horbury
Mary Waterman Award — Adianna Bohlander