CT State Police promote safe driving for Fourth of July holiday

Connecticut State Police issued the following press release ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

As thousands of drivers plan to travel during the upcoming extended holiday weekend, Connecticut State Troopers also are preparing to patrol in increased numbers to keep roads and highways safe for all drivers.

July 4 is Tuesday, allowing extra time for beach outings, cookouts and fireworks. This translates to increased traffic starting as early as Friday, June 30, and continuing through the evening of July 4. Many will be driving through and around the state of Connecticut for Independence Day events and State Troopers will be conducting DUI roving patrols and spot checks over the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be strategically placed to reduce speed on the highways and roadways during the holiday period. In addition, State Troopers will operate sobriety checkpoints. Drivers can expect to experience concentrated enforcement operations at locations where there have been a high number of alcohol-involved crashes and incidents.

As always, State Police consistently work toward preventing accidents — especially fatal crashes — on Connecticut’s roads and highways. Troopers will utilize laser units, and both marked and unmarked State Police patrol cars to enhance safety and to remove all drunk drivers from Connecticut’s roads.

Obeying the rules of the road is everyone’s responsibility. We ask all drivers to buckle up, adhere to the speed limit, put down cell phones, and please be courteous to other drivers.

State Troopers depend on drivers to follow the law. Please do not drink and drive since that is a deadly combination. If you are on the road and suspect a drunk driver, please call 911, as this is a true emergency.

Planning to consume alcohol to celebrate our nation’s birthday? Then please designate a driver so that this festive, enjoyable summer weekend does not turn into a tragedy. Never drink and drive.

As a reminder, please remember, and obey, the Move Over Law when traveling this weekend, throughout the summer, and always. The Move Over Law requires “Any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more emergency vehicles that are stationary or traveling significantly below the posted speed limit and located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”

During the July 4, 2016 weekend, Connecticut State Police issued 1,227 tickets for speeding and a total of 2,913 tickets for moving violations and made 39 arrests for driving under the influence. State Police investigated 315 motor vehicle crashes, 45 with injury, and 2 fatalities where three people sustained fatal injury.