Panel opts for combo trash cans for Easton fields

Easton parks and recreation commissioners voted to buy six “combination” recycling/trash cans for town playing fields to alleviate what some say is a trash problem at the fields.

The Parks and Recreation Department will spend $5,000 as part of a pilot program to buy the double cans that have separate compartments for recyclables and trash.

The new cans would be placed on the Morehouse fields, near Samuel Staples School, one of the areas Commissioner Robert Klem said often has trash covering parts of the field.

During a check of the fields in May, Klem said there was garbage strewn on the ground near cans that had been emptied.

A problem arises when children using the fields toss ice cream wrappers and food from a distance in order to avoid bees that swarm around the trashcans.

Food slides down the sides of the cans, attracting the bees.

In addition, there are currently no cans in the vicinity of the pavilion and the portable toilets.

Commissioners decided to “do it ourselves,” Klem said after the June 14 meeting, and buy new cans rather than hire a firm to supply cans and pick up the trash.

The town currently has 25 barrel-type garbage cans for all playing fields, and there are no recycling bins.

Under the pilot program, Parks and Recreation workers would pick up the same amount of material from the new cans, but it would already be sorted into recyclables and garbage, Klem said.

“We should recycle,” he said, and offer people an option.

Commission Chairman Philip Tamallanca agrees.

“We could do better,” he said. “We need to put a better product out.”

Danielle Alves, Parks and Recreation Department program director, had a different take on the issue.

“I don’t think we have a garbage problem in town,” Alves said.

She had researched various solutions to trash pick-up issues, and buying new cans was an option.

The cost of the combination cans would come out of the Parks and Recreation Department field use line item.

The expense may end up being less, Klem said, and a possible donation from the American Youth Soccer Association would lower the cost.

Eventually, the department could own up to 15 combination cans, freeing up the regular “barrel” cans, he said.