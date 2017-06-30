Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, July 3

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grade join us to discuss Fish In A Tree by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, July 4

Closed for Independence Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our digital library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Wednesday, July 5

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Ready, Set, Build. Join us for some DIY (Do-It-Yourself) projects, including marshmallow catapults, 3D Bubble Wands, Robotic Hands and more. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 6

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Lego Master Builders & Crafters. The sky’s the limit for ages five-plus as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your creation will be on display for everyone to see. We will have our monthly craft at this time for younger siblings, or before/after you have built your Lego creations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

Friday, July 7

3:00 p.m. — Anime Afternoon: Perler Beads (grades 6-12). Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch anime, and create with Perler Beads. Registration is required.