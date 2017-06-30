Fairfield father named 55th president of National PTA

James L. Accomando of Fairfield has been installed as the 55th president of National PTA, the oldest and largest all volunteer child advocacy association in the United States. Accomando’s installation took place during a ceremony at the 2017 National PTA Convention & Expo in Las Vegas.

A father of two children, the husband of a public school teacher and with a K-12 teaching credential of his own, Accomando has been engaged in education and active in PTA for nearly 20 years. Accomando firmly believes in the mission of PTA and that everyone can make a difference in the lives and futures of all children.

“Jim is a passionate and dedicated advocate for children and education, and we welcome him as president,” said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, executive director of National PTA. “His steadfast commitment to our mission, his leadership experience at all levels of PTA and his extensive professional career will build on the association’s rich 120-year legacy and make a positive impact on the lives of our nation’s children.”

As president, Accomando is committed to ensuring that all children have equity and quality in learning and access to a first-class public education. He will also focus on making sure PTA is relevant to today’s families.

“This is an extraordinary time in our history, where the issues affecting our children can greatly shift the progress we made in the past and the progress we are going to make in the future,” said Accomando. “These issues, however, provide us with great hope, promise and tremendous opportunities to make an impact. I look forward to working with the Board of the Directors, members, partners and staff to meet generational and demographic needs and challenges of today’s families, support and enhance our nation’s school system and make sure every child’s potential becomes a reality. I am honored to lead the association.”

Accomando has served in a variety of leadership positions in PTA. For the past two years, he served as president-elect of National PTA. Prior to his election, he served a two-year term on the National PTA Board of Directors and was also a member of the National PTA Standards of Affiliation Committee. Additionally, Accomando served as president of the Connecticut PTSA, president of Fairfield Ludlowe High School PTA, and was a board member and executive at Holland Hill Elementary School and Fairfield Woods and Tomlinson Middle Schools. While president of Connecticut PTSA, he was instrumental in the Snow Flakes for Sandy Hook Elementary School Healing Initiative.

Accomando will serve as president of National PTA until June 2019.

