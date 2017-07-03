Youth Art Show at the library

The Easton Public Library will host a Youth Art Show in its conference room for the month of August. The art show is open to all children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme of the art show is What Does Building a Better World Mean to You, which is closely related to the the theme of this year’s Summer Reading program, Build a Better World.

“You don’t need to be an artist to join in the fun and create something meaningful,” Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services, said. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the different ways in which we can build a better world.”

The submissions should be no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, and should be framed. Each piece should also have the artist’s name and age in the lower right hand corner.

Contact information (including full name, phone number, and email address) should be written on the back of the submission. The deadline for submitting artwork is Wednesday, July 26.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].