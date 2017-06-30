Police log: underage drinking, simple trespass, shoplifting

The Easton Police Department responded to separate incidents of underage drinking, possession of alcohol by a minor and simple trespass over the following week.

Misdemeanor summons for permitting underage drinking party

Easton police received an anonymous call June 24 at 11:15 p.m. about suspected underage drinking at a high school party at 48 Norton Road, Easton.

Upon arrival, the officers observed numerous vehicles parked on the road and numerous youths holding bottles and cans that were immediately recognized as alcoholic beverages, police said.

When the police vehicles were clearly visible, the officers heard several individuals yelling, “It’s the cops, run,” police said.

Also observed were open cases of beer in the yard, including individual beer bottles and cans that were strewn throughout the property, police said.

The homeowner, Graham Lamb, 59, stated to the officers that he had knowledge about the party but had stayed inside and had not realized how big the party had become, and that he was unaware there was alcohol.

Lamb was issued a misdemeanor summons for permitting minors to illegally possess liquor on private property or failing to halt such illegal possession.

He was released on a promise to appear in court July 11 at 9:30 a.m. at 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport.

Simple trespass late a night

Easton police on June 24 12:15 a.m. issued verbal warnings for simple trespass to two people in a car parked in the back lot between St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church and Silverman’s Farm on Sport Hill Road. The two individuals went sent on their way.

Auto stop for alcohol possession by a minor

In an attempt to drive away from a party June 24 on Norton Road, an unerrage male was observed entering his vehicle with what appeared to be bottles of wine, police said.

The driver was stopped, and several bottles of wine were in plain view in the back seat, police said. Five bottles were seized from the vehicle.

The young man was given an infraction for curfew restriction and possession of alcohol by a minor and was released to his parents.

Shoplifting incident at EVS

Police are investigating a shoplifting incident reported June 29 at 2:14 p.m from the Easton Village Store, 440 Sport Hill Road.

Statistics, June 23 to 29

The Easton Police Department responded to a total of 177 calls over the past week. They included:

Accidents — 5

Aided/EMS — 5

Alarm — 16

Animal control 17

Fire calls — 2

Noise — 6

Scam calls — 1

Suspicious activity — 1

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious motor vehicle — 17

Total MV stops — 21

Infractions — 11

Misdemeanor — 1

Written warning — 1

Verbal warning — 4