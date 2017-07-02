Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find summer programs and camps, available for online registration, on the website at eastonrec.com. Summer programs and camps are available for online registration. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Adventure camp

Looking for a little adventure this summer? Then join adventure-based field trips offering campers the opportunity to experience the outdoors doing activities that will challenge you and keep you active this summer.

We will be traveling to locations around the tri-state area via van. Activities that will be offered throughout the sessions will be hiking, rock climbing, amusement parks, baseball games, ropes courses, biking, laser tag and a whole lot more.

The experienced staff will guide campers through our daily trips while teaching important lessons of environmental consciousness and giving back to our community.

Camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 6 through 10. Meeting and pick up in the Easton Country Day parking lot. We start the week on Mondays with a hiking day, so the campers can get to know each other. We will be traveling daily, therefore you will be provided with a weekly itinerary prior to your time at camp.

*New — We are now offering a drop off at home option. There are no refunds for adventure camp

See itinerary under links/forms for Adventure Camp 2017.

Week 1 (July 10-14) Empower Zip Lining and Six Flags; Week 2 (July 17-21) Brownstone and Lake Compounce; Week 3 (July 24-28) Empower Scavenger Hunt and Yankee game.

Best of CT Baseball Camp

Best of CT Baseball Camp is for serious baseball players looking to improve their skills. Players will get instruction in the following areas of skill: hitting, fielding, proper throwing mechanics, small group and individual instruction, team practices, team play and self-esteem building.

Bring your baseball glove, bat, peanut free snack and water bottle (all labeled).

Camp will take place from Monday through Friday, July 24 to 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Easton Country Day field for ages: 8 to 12.

Junior Tennis Camp

Camp will be held from Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., week 2: July 24 to 27 and week 3: July 31 to Aug. 3 at the Helen Keller Courts for grades K-6. Max of four children per court; max of 16 children for four courts.

Camp is divided by grade and ability level. First day of camp meets at lower courts. Camp is divided by age and ability: Red Ralliers; Orange Crush and Green Baseliners. Each day of camp players are introduced to a different “stroke of the day” including the forehand, backhand, serve, and volley.

This camp also offers an optional cross-training component to enhance players’ coordination and endurance. Off-court games such as hoccer, soccer, and dodge ball will be played. Match Play will be offered as an option in addition to field games. USTA 10 and under tennis Match Play, designed for the junior player, will be played on a modified court with tennis balls designed for their specific skill level.

This provides players with an opportunity to play “real” tennis and learn the rules of the games Children should bring a nut-free snack to camp each day. Wednesday is Prize Day.

Youth Elite Soccer Summer Camp

Soccer will be returning once again this summer. Soccer Community Camps focus on creating a fun learning environment while fostering a love for the game through conditioned practices and small-sided games. Themes for the week include, ball mastery, passing and receiving, shooting and finishing. Provide a jersey size when registering.

Camp will run from July 10 to 14. Ages 6 to 14 from 9 a.m. to noon; Ages 3 to 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Camp will be held at Vets Fields.