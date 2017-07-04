LETTER: New road signs are overkill

To the Editor:

I was happy to read in last week’s Courier that I am not alone in opposing the sudden appearance of large numbers of highway-sized curve signs around town.

Here on Rock House Road, the signs have given an ugly city-like look to what was a beautiful rural road.

There is no need for most of these signs, and there is absolutely no need for them to be as large and intrusive as they are. If you must put in curve signs, install appropriately sized signs, not these monstrosities.

In addition to reducing our home values and destroying the rural character of the town, some of these signs actually increase the hazards. As a cyclist, I have had many near-misses and a few hits with road signs placed close to the pavement (as some of these are). They are sharp!

Why suddenly all the signs? These things are not cheap. Would I be wrong to guess that someone is making a good deal of money on spreading these things through the landscape?

I can’t think of any other reason for doing this. These signs are a real negative in Easton, and I request that the town stop installing them, take down the ones that they have already put in, and send them back to the state.

Barbara Vogel