CT’s Beardsley Zoo reveals new lynx kittens are girls

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrated their new Canada lynx kittens born in April with a “gender announcement” on Thursday, June 29 and now it’s official: Zoo Director Gregg Dancho announced today that the two kittens are both girls. A large crowd of guests attended the event, guessing the lynx kittens’ gender by donating at the front gate to receive a blue or pink crown, a “Team Boy” or “Team Girl” button or bracelet; or a pair of “Team Boy” or “Team Girl” sunglasses. A cake cutting and cupcake extravaganza was held in the front of the lynx exhibit, courtesy of Alina’s Cakes and Cookies in Fairfield.

The kittens also have new names: Penny and Ruby. The lynx were named by Spencer and Wesley Elkind of Greenwich, after winning the opportunity to choose what to call the kittens. Spencer, age 12, and Wesley, age 11, said the names have a special meaning, and added, “We chose Penny and Ruby because they’re our favorite cats at our house. We love them so much, and know visitors at the Zoo will love the lynx kittens, too.”

“There’s always something new happening at Connecticut’s only Zoo,” said Dancho. “The veterinary examination showed that the kittens are both girls, and they’re officially out on exhibit so we invite the community to come and see them.”

Dancho added, “The kittens have been out in the exhibit several times, but their mother makes the final decision about when they appear. Our focus on animal welfare leaves the choice with the lynx mother. She always knows what’s best for her offspring.”

For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.com.